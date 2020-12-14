Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US to remove Sudan from terrorism list on Monday

Jerusalem Post Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
US to remove Sudan from terrorism list on MondaySudan has had the designation since 1993, on the grounds that ousted President Omar al-Bashir was harboring militant groups. It has cut Sudan off from financial assistance and investment.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Says Israel and Sudan Have Agreed to Normalise Relations [Video]

Trump Says Israel and Sudan Have Agreed to Normalise Relations

President Trump made the announcement on Friday, less than two weeks before the election.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Sudan joins UAE and Bahrain in recognising Israel, Donald Trump announces [Video]

Sudan joins UAE and Bahrain in recognising Israel, Donald Trump announces

Part of the brokered deal includes a payment of €282.5 million from Sudan as compensation to US victims of terrorism.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:36Published
Kenyan bomb blast survivors slam US-Sudan compensation deal [Video]

Kenyan bomb blast survivors slam US-Sudan compensation deal

A group of Kenyan survivors of the 1998 US embassy bombing in Nairobi are opposing the terms of a deal to remove Sudan from Washington’s list of 'state-sponsors of terrorism'.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Sudan Celebrates ‘New Era’ as U.S. Drops It From Terrorism List

 The Trump administration formally removed the country from a list of state sponsors of terrorism on Monday, ending nearly three decades of international...
NYTimes.com