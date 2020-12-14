|
Gantz fires minister who endorsed Netanyahu rival Sa'ar as Israel nears another election
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Yoaz Hendel has announced his support for former Likud lawmaker Gideon Sa'ar's candidacy for prime minister, as Israel set for fourth election in two years
