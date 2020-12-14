Gantz fires minister who endorsed Netanyahu rival Sa'ar as Israel nears another election

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Once More, With Feeling? Israeli Government Collapses



The Israeli government officially fell apart on Tuesday at midnight local time. The collapse came after Israel's parliament failed to meet a deadline for passage of the 2020 and 2021 budgets. CNN.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published 3 hours ago Watch: PM Modi explains why India needs ‘One Nation, One election’



Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for 'One Nation, One Election'. He said that it is not just a matter of debate but a requirement for India. PM Modi added that elections taking place.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:00 Published on November 26, 2020 Israel's Netanyahu tight-lipped on Saudi meeting



Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declined to comment on the details of a reported historic visit to Saudi Arabia and a meeting with its crown prince over the weekend. Adam Reed reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:38 Published on November 23, 2020

Related news from verified sources Election prevention bill fails, Israel headed to elections on March 23 New election nears as talks between Gantz and Prime Minister Netanyahu collapse over new demands by defense minister.

Jerusalem Post 1 day ago



Israel set for snap election as budget deadline nears Parliament voted late on Monday against an attempt by both men to delay a deadline of midnight on Tuesday for approval of the fiscal package. Netanyahu, who...

IndiaTimes 18 hours ago



