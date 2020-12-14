Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gantz fires minister who endorsed Netanyahu rival Sa'ar as Israel nears another election

Haaretz Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Yoaz Hendel has announced his support for former Likud lawmaker Gideon Sa'ar's candidacy for prime minister, as Israel set for fourth election in two years
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Once More, With Feeling? Israeli Government Collapses [Video]

Once More, With Feeling? Israeli Government Collapses

The Israeli government officially fell apart on Tuesday at midnight local time. The collapse came after Israel's parliament failed to meet a deadline for passage of the 2020 and 2021 budgets. CNN..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Watch: PM Modi explains why India needs ‘One Nation, One election’ [Video]

Watch: PM Modi explains why India needs ‘One Nation, One election’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for 'One Nation, One Election'. He said that it is not just a matter of debate but a requirement for India. PM Modi added that elections taking place..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:00Published
Israel's Netanyahu tight-lipped on Saudi meeting [Video]

Israel's Netanyahu tight-lipped on Saudi meeting

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declined to comment on the details of a reported historic visit to Saudi Arabia and a meeting with its crown prince over the weekend. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Election prevention bill fails, Israel headed to elections on March 23

Election prevention bill fails, Israel headed to elections on March 23 New election nears as talks between Gantz and Prime Minister Netanyahu collapse over new demands by defense minister.
Jerusalem Post

Israel set for snap election as budget deadline nears

 Parliament voted late on Monday against an attempt by both men to delay a deadline of midnight on Tuesday for approval of the fiscal package. Netanyahu, who...
IndiaTimes