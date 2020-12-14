US finds first case of coronavirus in wild animal, a Utah mink
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Global health officials are investigating the potential risk the animals may pose to people after Denmark last month embarked on a plan to eliminate its farmed mink population of 17 million.
