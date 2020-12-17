Kuwait- US sets new of record of coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations

Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 440,850; 6,781 deaths
The Allen County Department of Health announced there are now 24,777 cases and 416 deaths as of Wednesday.
COVID-19: India records 24,010 new cases in last 24 hours
As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on December 17 reported single-day spike of 24,010 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 355 deaths in the same period..
California reports record breaking COVID numbers, people in Butte County react
California reported over 53,000 new cases, shattering the previous record by more than 15,000. Butte County reported seven new deaths of COVID-19, putting the total at 74. 10 more deaths than any other..