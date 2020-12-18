Global  
 

Moroccan UN Ambassador pledges peace with Israel at Hanukkah lighting

Jerusalem Post Friday, 18 December 2020
Moroccan UN Ambassador pledges peace with Israel at Hanukkah lighting"Hanukkah is existing together. Hanukkah is loving each other. Hanukkah is rejecting violence. Hanukkah is building bridges between people and civilizations", Moroccan Amb. said.
