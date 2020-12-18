Moroccan UN Ambassador pledges peace with Israel at Hanukkah lighting
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
"Hanukkah is existing together. Hanukkah is loving each other. Hanukkah is rejecting violence. Hanukkah is building bridges between people and civilizations", Moroccan Amb. said.
"Hanukkah is existing together. Hanukkah is loving each other. Hanukkah is rejecting violence. Hanukkah is building bridges between people and civilizations", Moroccan Amb. said.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources