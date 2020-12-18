|
|
Jupiter, Saturn merging in night sky, closest in centuries
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
The closest Jupiter-Saturn pairing since July 1623 should be easily visible around the world a little after sunset on Monday
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Katy Perry releases surprise Cosmic Energy EP
Katy Perry surprised fans by dropping a new EP on Thursday evening and she made her Cosmic Energy collection available on streaming and download sites ahead of Monday night’s Great Conjunction when..
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
|
|