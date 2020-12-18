Global  
 

Jupiter, Saturn merging in night sky, closest in centuries

Haaretz Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
The closest Jupiter-Saturn pairing since July 1623 should be easily visible around the world a little after sunset on Monday
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published
News video: Jupiter, Saturn will be the closest they have been in 400 years. How to view the 'great conjunction'

Jupiter, Saturn will be the closest they have been in 400 years. How to view the 'great conjunction' 01:31

 Appearing as a “Christmas star,” the "great conjunction" happens next Monday, December 21, which also happens to be the Winter Solstice, marking the start of the winter season.

The planets pass each other in their respective orbits around the Sun every 20 Earth years, they won’t have been this close in the sky since 1623.

Katy Perry surprised fans by dropping a new EP on Thursday evening and she made her Cosmic Energy collection available on streaming and download sites ahead of Monday night’s Great Conjunction when..

If you’ve looked up on a clear night lately you may have noticed two bright planets - Jupiter and Saturn - side-by-side in the sky. But this year’s view is extra rare, Meteorologist Mike..

