Nine dead as Kabul car bombing targets Afghan lawmaker Sunday, 20 December 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Lawmaker Khan Mohammad Wardak survived the blast but is among 20 injured including women and children, Afghan Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi said.

