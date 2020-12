You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pope urges nations to share COVID-19 vaccines



Pope Francis in his Christmas message on Friday said political and business leaders must not allow market forces and patent laws to take priority over making Covid 19 vaccines available to all,.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:40 Published 2 days ago His father helped wipe out polio and thinks beating COVID-19 will be just as difficult



Dr. Peter Salk was one of the first children to receive his father's vaccine in 1953. Here's what he thinks could happen with the COVID-19 vaccines. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 01:20 Published 2 days ago Assisted living residents able to get COVID-19 vaccines in early January



Residents at a Gilbert assisted living facility have received the green light to get their COVID-19 vaccines on January 4 which is offering a glimmer of hope for the holidays. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 03:25 Published 3 days ago

Related news from verified sources FAQ: Launch of BioNTech-Pfizer, Moderna coronavirus vaccines How do vaccine logistics work? What's the difference between the vaccines? How quickly can people get vaccinated, and what are the side effects? DW has some...

Deutsche Welle 4 days ago