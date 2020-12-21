Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jordan- Relatively cold weather prevails today

MENAFN.com Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Dec. 21 (Petra) -- The weather is tipped to be relatively cold in the Kingdom's most regions, except in the ...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: UP shivers as mercury drops in northern India

UP shivers as mercury drops in northern India 01:56

 Amid the chilly winters in northern India, Uttar Pradesh is also experiencing cold waves and dense fog. Mercury also dropped in various parts of the state including Noida and Prayagraj. Commuters faced extreme cold waves in Prayagraj while locals in Kanpur experienced slight relief. One of the locals...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dense fog shrouds parts of UP [Video]

Dense fog shrouds parts of UP

Dense fog continued to envelop pockets of Uttar Pradesh on December 26 leading to low visibility. Locals in Kanpur expressed their plight in cold weather. One of the locals said, "The temperature in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:13Published
Sunny, cold Christmas Day [Video]

Sunny, cold Christmas Day

Sunny, cold Christmas Day

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:29Published
Hazardous weather could impact your Christmas [Video]

Hazardous weather could impact your Christmas

Heavy rain, snow, gusty winds, and frigid temperatures are all in the forecast today. Meteorologist Chad Myers has the Christmas Day forecast.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Jordan- Cold weather forecast today

 (MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Dec. 27 (Petra) -- A slight drop in temperatures is expected on Sunday, so it will be relatively cold in most p...
MENAFN.com