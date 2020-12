ADU, twofour54 to train next generation of Abu Dhabi game developers Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM)) ABU DHABI, 21st December, 2020 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has announced the launch of a strategic p... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like