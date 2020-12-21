Global  
 

Australia on High Alert as Sydney COVID-19 Cluster Grows 

VOA News Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Sydney fears Christmas will be cancelled as COVID-19 cluster grows and travel restrictions imposed by other Australian states and territories
 Australian states and territories on Friday begun imposing border restrictions after 28 COVID-19 cases were detected from a cluster on Sydney's northern beaches, with fears the number of infections will rise. Flora Bradley-Wastson reports.

Dozens queue outside COVID-19 testing centre in Sydney as new cluster identified [Video]

Dozens queue outside COVID-19 testing centre in Sydney as new cluster identified

Dozens of vehicles were seen queuing outside a COVID-19 testing centre in Sydney, Australia, as a new cluster was identified in the area.

Sydneysiders urged to be on 'high alert' as three out of six new COVID-19 cases recorded outside of the Northern Beaches

 A number of new COVID-19 cases don't have immediate links to the Avalon cluster in Sydney's Northern Beaches, the NSW government says.
Sydney on alert after mystery virus cases detected

 Australia's most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) maintained its downward trend of new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday but authorities asked people to be...
