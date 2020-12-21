Australia on High Alert as Sydney COVID-19 Cluster Grows 

Dozens queue outside COVID-19 testing centre in Sydney as new cluster identified
Dozens of vehicles were seen queuing outside a COVID-19 testing centre in Sydney, Australia, as a new cluster was identified in the area.
Timelapse shows shelf cloud rolling over Sydney, Australia
Timelapse footage shows a huge shelf cloud rolling over Sydney, Australia on Monday (December 1).
Fire breaks out at Sydney’s historical Bell Tower after lightning strike
Lines of thunderstorms stroke the east coast area of Australia on Tuesday, December 1, and lightning strikes caused a fire at a historical bell tower in Ashfield.