Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

People's Movements Symbolise People's Power

MENAFN.com Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Arab Spring and Shaheen Bagh sit-out emerge as two examples of popular and strong people movements in recent history
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: George Clooney Defends Tom Cruise’s Viral COVID-19 Rant, ‘He’s Not Wrong’

George Clooney Defends Tom Cruise’s Viral COVID-19 Rant, ‘He’s Not Wrong’ 01:19

 George Clooney Defends Tom Cruise’s Viral COVID-19 Rant, ‘He’s Not Wrong’. Clooney has spoken out about Cruise’s reaction to seeing 'Mission: Impossible 7' crew members breaking COVID-19 protocols. . He weighed in on the now-viral audio during a promotional interview with Howard...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Results of Rajasthan rural polls show people's trust on PM Modi: Smriti Irani [Video]

Results of Rajasthan rural polls show people's trust on PM Modi: Smriti Irani

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani held a press conference on December 28 and said that BJP won seats in Arunachal Pradesh, Goa and Rajasthan which proves that people believe..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:41Published
People, Not Proxies: Matterkind’s Mihkels On Modern Marketing [Video]

People, Not Proxies: Matterkind’s Mihkels On Modern Marketing

LOS ANGLES - How do you solve ad targeting when the fabric of the practice is being torn up? By dealing with real people. That's according to one ad agency exec using proprietary technology to maintain..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 08:26Published
Listen Up, Audio Finds Hard-To-Reach Audiences: NPR’s Smith [Video]

Listen Up, Audio Finds Hard-To-Reach Audiences: NPR’s Smith

COVID-19 lockdowns may have reduced the number of commuters listening to radio in their cars. But the future nevertheless looks bright for anyone involved in audio programming. In this video interview..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 10:19Published