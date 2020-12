COVID: Moderna Vaccine Arrives In California After FDA Authorization More than 110,000 doses of the recently approved Moderna vaccine have already been delivered today across the state, with more than 600,000 more expected by the end of the week. Katie Nielsen reports...

Cincinnati first responders to receive vaccines next week There’s enough of the Moderna vaccine for every member of the Cincinnati Fire Department, and that vaccination process will take place sometime next week.

Pfizer and Moderna are testing their vaccines against UK coronavirus variant Pfizer and Moderna are testing their coronavirus vaccines to see if they work against the new mutated version of the virus that's...

Upworthy 4 hours ago Also reported by • PRAVDA



Which coronavirus vaccine will you get? Both Pfizer's and Moderna's coronavirus vaccines have been authorized for emergency use. How they're stored could influence which one you get.

Business Insider 40 minutes ago Also reported by • USATODAY.com