Dubai's free Pfizer Covid vaccine: What are the side effects?

Last week, the FDA authorized emergency use of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine to battle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The first doses went to frontline healthcare workers. Three doctors who spoke to Business Insider about what it was like to receive the first dose. The most common side effect was 24...
With the second-highest COVID-19 death toll in the world, Brazil is experiencing a huge surge in new cases.
Nevertheless, Business Insider reports the country's president, Jair Bolsonaro, says he has..