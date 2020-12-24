Trump gives awards to top aides for Arab-Israeli deals

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Donald Trump presents PM Modi with top US honour 'Legion of Merit' | Oneindia News



US President Donald Trump on Monday presented the prestigious Legion of Merit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating strategic partnership of the two countries and emergence of.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:12 Published 2 days ago The Moment Trump Fell Out Of Love With Fox News



Since losing the election more than two weeks ago, President Donald Trump has made baseless claims of election fraud and refused to concede defeat. According to Business Insider, Trump seemed entirely.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 3 weeks ago Biden names top White House aides as Trump stonewalls



[NFA] It's been 10 days since the race was called for Biden, and there has been no concession speech from Donald Trump. Still, the former vice president presses ahead with his transition to the White.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:23 Published on November 17, 2020