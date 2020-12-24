Ethiopian troops kill armed men behind deadly village attack
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Ethiopia has been grappling with outbreaks of violence since Abiy was appointed in 2018 and accelerated democratic reforms that loosened the state's iron grip on regional rivalries.
Ethiopia has been grappling with outbreaks of violence since Abiy was appointed in 2018 and accelerated democratic reforms that loosened the state's iron grip on regional rivalries.
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources