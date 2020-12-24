Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ethiopian troops kill armed men behind deadly village attack

Jerusalem Post Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Ethiopia has been grappling with outbreaks of violence since Abiy was appointed in 2018 and accelerated democratic reforms that loosened the state's iron grip on regional rivalries.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Ethiopian troops kill 42 over massacre

 Ethiopia's military have gone after the armed men who carried out a deadly dawn raid in a village and have killed 42 of them.
SBS