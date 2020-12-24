Ethiopian troops kill armed men behind deadly village attack Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Ethiopia has been grappling with outbreaks of violence since Abiy was appointed in 2018 and accelerated democratic reforms that loosened the state's iron grip on regional rivalries. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Ethiopian troops kill 42 over massacre Ethiopia's military have gone after the armed men who carried out a deadly dawn raid in a village and have killed 42 of them.

SBS 1 hour ago





