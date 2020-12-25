We need to make Hanukkah more accessible for children with autism
Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
While special needs programs exist that have opportunities for our children to receive some version of the Hanukkah experience, the challenge lies in that the disorder itself is a spectrum.
While special needs programs exist that have opportunities for our children to receive some version of the Hanukkah experience, the challenge lies in that the disorder itself is a spectrum.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources