(MENAFN - Jordan Times) TRIPOLI � Libya on Thursday celebrated the 69th anniversary of its independence with military parades held in the centre o...Full Article
Libyans mark independence day amid high security in Tripoli
MENAFN.com 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Iran’s Revolutionary Influence In South Asia – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By Husain Haqqani*
Soon after Iran’s Islamic revolution in 1979, its leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini declared that..
The Battle For The Soul Of Islam – Analysis
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
Will Alexandar Vučić’s Presidency Explode? Botched Agent Running, Corruption Allegations Imperil Putin’s Balkan Ally – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By John R. Haines*
(FPRI) — “In this pressure cooker, in which the sour broth of our current history boils, the..