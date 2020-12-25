(MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt reported on Thursday late night 1,021 new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, raising the total cases registered ...Full Article
Egypt's COVID-19 daily cases exceed 1,000 again, 128,993 in total
MENAFN.com 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Call For Saudi Arabia To Clarify Status Of Uyghur Detainees
Eurasia Review
Saudi authorities should immediately clarify the status of two Chinese Muslim Uyghur men arrested in Saudi Arabia on November..
-
Egypt- Coronavirus in Africa: Total cases pass 2.66m, death toll exceeds 62,799
MENAFN.com
-
Egypt- Coronavirus cases in South Africa surpass 1 million mark
MENAFN.com
-
Middle East & North Africa Digital Payments Markets 2020-2025: Industry has Recorded Robust Growth with New Providers, New Platforms, and New Payment Tools
GlobeNewswire
-
Golar LNG Partners LP: Interim results for the period ended 30 June 2020
GlobeNewswire
You might like
More coverage
Elbow Replacement (Orthopedic Devices) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 market impact)
GlobeNewswire
Summary Elbow Replacement (Orthopedic Devices) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 market impact) is built to..
-
Egypt reports 167 new coronavirus cases, raising total to 95,314
MENAFN.com
-
Egypt reports 321 new coronavirus cases, 1,402 recoveries
MENAFN.com
-
Egypt reports 401 new coronavirus cases amid highest daily recoveries
MENAFN.com
-
Egypt confirms 401 new COVID-19 infections amid highest daily recoveries
MENAFN.com