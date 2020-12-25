Turkey debates law that would increase oversight of NGOs
Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
The government says the measure aims to prevent nonprofits from financing terrorism, but civil rights groups say terrorism charges in Turkey are arbitrary and could violate the presumption of innocence
The government says the measure aims to prevent nonprofits from financing terrorism, but civil rights groups say terrorism charges in Turkey are arbitrary and could violate the presumption of innocence
|
|
You Might Like