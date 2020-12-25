Global  
 

Turkey debates law that would increase oversight of NGOs

Haaretz Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
The government says the measure aims to prevent nonprofits from financing terrorism, but civil rights groups say terrorism charges in Turkey are arbitrary and could violate the presumption of innocence
