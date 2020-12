Moroccan King, Israeli PM hold first phone call since normalization Friday, 25 December 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

(MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Moroccan King Mohammed VI and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday held their first official phone call... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Voting by phone needs to consider all risks



Casting your ballot over the phone could soon become a reality, but tech experts say we must consider all of the risks first. A former Department of Cybertech Security says voting by phone brings up.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:39 Published on November 4, 2020