You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources A vision for the future of Afghanistan | Ashraf Ghani



Offering a vision of Afghanistan that goes beyond what's often depicted in the media, President Ashraf Ghani shares his thoughts on peacemaking, the true cost of war, the nation's COVID-19 response.. Credit: TED Duration: 45:29 Published 6 days ago Space Force Personnel To Be Called Guardians



Space Force Personnel To Be Called Guardians Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:27 Published 1 week ago At least 31 Afghan soldiers killed in suicide bombing



Local health officials say another 24 were injured in one of the country's worst attacks in recent months. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:03 Published on November 29, 2020