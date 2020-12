You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Israel, Morocco agree to normalise relations in US-brokered deal



Under the agreement, Morocco will establish full diplomatic relations and resume official contacts with Israel. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 10:44 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Netanyahu invited the King of Morocco to visit Israel in a phone call Netanyahu also thanked King Mohammed for hosting an official Israeli delegation this week.

Jerusalem Post 1 day ago