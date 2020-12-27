Gulf Arab ministers to discuss steps to resolve diplomatic dispute
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Sources have said they expected an agreement to be reached by the summit, and could result in a set of principles for negotiations or a more concrete move involving reopening airspace to Qatar.
Sources have said they expected an agreement to be reached by the summit, and could result in a set of principles for negotiations or a more concrete move involving reopening airspace to Qatar.
|
|
You Might Like