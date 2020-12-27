Global  
 

Gulf Arab ministers to discuss steps to resolve diplomatic dispute

Jerusalem Post Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Gulf Arab ministers to discuss steps to resolve diplomatic disputeSources have said they expected an agreement to be reached by the summit, and could result in a set of principles for negotiations or a more concrete move involving reopening airspace to Qatar.
