Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Europe rolls out vaccines to see off pandemic: 'The beginning of the end'

Jerusalem Post Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Europe rolls out vaccines to see off pandemic: 'The beginning of the end'While Europe has some of the best-resourced healthcare systems in the world, the sheer scale of the effort means some countries have loosened rules for who is allowed to give the injections.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID in Europe: New restrictions in place for winter holidays [Video]

COVID in Europe: New restrictions in place for winter holidays

Many European countries are planning to begin a vaccine rollout by the end of December, pending approval by the European medicines agency.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:07Published
Kids Unlikely To Get COVID-19 Vaccine By Next School Year [Video]

Kids Unlikely To Get COVID-19 Vaccine By Next School Year

As more coronavirus vaccines arrive in local hospitals, doctors are hoping it's the beginning of the end of the pandemic. But there are some questions about why children weren't included in the vaccine..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:14Published
'This is the beginning of the end of the pandemic,' Gov. DeWine says as first COVID vaccines arrive in Ohio [Video]

'This is the beginning of the end of the pandemic,' Gov. DeWine says as first COVID vaccines arrive in Ohio

'This is the beginning of the end of the pandemic,' Gov. DeWine says as first COVID vaccines arrive in Ohio

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:35Published