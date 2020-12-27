Global  
 

'Wonder Woman' box office hits a pandemic high in cinema, streaming

Jerusalem Post Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Warner Bros. said it would accelerate development of a third "Wonder Woman" movie also written and directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot as the lasso-wielding warrior.
