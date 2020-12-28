Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Saudi Arabia: 4 fresh oil, gas fields found

MENAFN.com Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
(MENAFN) According to the Saudi Press Agency, On Sunday, Dec. 27, Saudi Arabia proclaimed the finding of four fresh oil and gas fields.The Sa...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘Terrorist attack’ strikes oil tanker at Saudi port in Jeddah [Video]

‘Terrorist attack’ strikes oil tanker at Saudi port in Jeddah

Analysts say if Yemen’s Houthi rebels were behind the blast, it would represent a fundamental shift in both targeting capabilities and intent.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:27Published
‘External source’ causes oil tanker blast off Saudi Arabia [Video]

‘External source’ causes oil tanker blast off Saudi Arabia

Shipping firm Hafnia says its tanker was hit by an unidentified ‘external source’, causing a fire and an explosion.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:04Published
Saudi Arabia gets invaded by vast locust swarms in Mecca [Video]

Saudi Arabia gets invaded by vast locust swarms in Mecca

A vast invasion of locust swarms spread all over Mecca, Saudi Arabia, while officials announced that it's controlled with insecticide on Wednesday (December 9).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Saudi Arabia discovers 4 new oil, gas fields

 (MENAFN - Trend News Agency) Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday the discovery of four new oil and gas fields, the Saudi Press Agency reported,
MENAFN.com

Saudi Arabia discovers 4 new oil, gas fields at weeks open

 (MENAFN)Saudi Aramco had discovered four new oil and gas fields in the Kingdom, proclaimed Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaz...
MENAFN.com

Minister of Energy Announces Discovery of 4 New Oil and Gas Fields in Different Locations in Saudi Arabia

 (MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Riyadh, December 27, 2020, SPA -- Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Energy, announced that Saudi ...
MENAFN.com