Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry, Saudi ACWA Power to sign agreement on wind farm project Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

(MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28 By Fidan Babayeva - Trend: An agreement will be signed between the Azerbaijan... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New wind farm proposal for Shasta county



The Fountain Wind Energy Project will bring tens of millions of dollars to northeastern Shasta county over a 30 year period and enough clean energy to power up to 86,000 homes. Its not official yet,.. Credit: KHSL Published on December 3, 2020

