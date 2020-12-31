(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) today recorded 213 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 122 people recovered fr...Full Article
Qatar- New Covid-19 cases see slight rise on Dec 31
MENAFN.com 5 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Nexity : 9M 2020 business activity and revenue : Very good performance of Nexity during the first nine months of the year showing the strong resilience of its business model
GlobeNewswire
*9M 2020 BUSINESS ACTIVITY AND REVENUE*
*VERY GOOD PERFORMANCE OF NEXITY DURING THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF THE YEAR SHOWING THE..