Kuwait- Briefing of KUNA main news for Friday until 00:00 GMT

Kuwait- Briefing of KUNA main news for Friday until 00:00 GMT

MENAFN.com

Published

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir's envoy and Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah hands a letter...

Full Article