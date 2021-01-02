Teacher' Union secretary-general announced that the education system will shut in the event that the first vaccination round for teachers in Israel is not completed by January 12.Full Article
If teachers aren't vaccinated within 11 days, classes will stop - Union
Jerusalem Post 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
WCBI News at Ten 12/19/2020
WCBI
WCBI News at Ten 12/19/2020
You might like
More coverage
WCBI NEWS AT SIX - 12/10/2020
WCBI
WCBI NEWS AT SIX - 12/10/2020
31 Days To Give: Free 2 Teach
WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL