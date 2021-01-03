Federer out of Australian Open after knee surgery
Published
(MENAFN - Jordan Times) MELBOURNE � Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer will miss the Australian Open for the first time in his career a...Full Article
Published
(MENAFN - Jordan Times) MELBOURNE � Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer will miss the Australian Open for the first time in his career a...Full Article
Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer will miss the Australian Open for the first time in his career as he continues his..
Roger Federer missed most of 2020 after having two operations on his right knee and initially the 20-time Grand Slam winner had..