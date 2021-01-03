Biden will rally alongside Democrats Ossoff and Warnock in Atlanta on Monday, while Trump will visit heavily Republican Whitfield County in northwestern GeorgiaFull Article
Biden's agenda at stake as Trump calls Georgia's runoff elections 'illegal and invalid'
Haaretz 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Early in-person voting begins in GA Senate runoff
Reuters - Politics
[NFA] Early in-person voting began in the state of Georgia Monday for a pair of Jan. 5 runoff elections that will determine control..
'Numbers don't lie' - Biden wins GA after recount
Reuters - Politics