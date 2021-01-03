"This really saddened me," he said in a video address from the library of the Vatican's Apostolic Palace.Full Article
Pope criticizes people going on holiday to flee COVID lockdowns
Jerusalem Post 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Pope criticizes holidaymakers fleeing lockdowns
Reuters Studio
Pope Francis on Sunday condemned people who had gone on holiday to escape coronavirus lockdowns, saying they needed to show greater..
-
Pope criticizes people going on holiday to flee COVID-19 lockdowns
CTV News
-
Pope Criticizes People Going on Holiday to Flee COVID Lockdowns
VOA News
-
Pope criticises people going on holiday to flee COVID lockdowns
Hindu
-
Evolutionary Music Cooperative (EvMC) Announces Stellar Line Up for New Year’s Eve Live Streaming Holiday Special “Live & Alive”
GlobeNewswire
You might like
More coverage
WCBI NEWS AT SIX - Friday, December 25th, 2020
WCBI
WCBI NEWS AT SIX - Friday, December 25th, 2020