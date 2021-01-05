A Biden administration may consider lifting those sanctions as it evaluates the use of sanctions in foreign policy, two sources said last month.Full Article
US judge blocks Trump sanctions targeting ICC, human rights lawyers
Jerusalem Post 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related News coverage
Trump authorizes sanctions against ICC officials
President Donald Trump on Thursday authorized U.S. economic and travel sanctions against International Criminal Court employees..
Reuters - Politics
US Judge Blocks Trump Sanctions Targeting Human Rights Lawyers, War Crimes Tribunal
US District Judge Katherine Polk Failla in Manhattan said the plaintiffs would likely succeed in showing that Trump's order..
VOA News