"If the Americans were able to produce a vaccine, they would not have such a coronavirus fiasco in their own country."Full Article
Iran leader Khamenei bans imports of US, British COVID-19 vaccines
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Iran leader bans U.S., UK COVID-19 vaccines
Reuters - Politics
Iran's Supreme Leader has banned its government from importing COVID-19 vaccines from the United States and Britain. Iran has been..
Twitter hides Iranian leader’s conspiracy post about UK and US vaccines
Belfast Telegraph