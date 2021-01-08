UAE to reopen all entry points with Qatar following Gulf dispute thaw
As Gulf nations restore ties with Qatar, an Emirati official said the UAE and Doha may resume travel and trade links within a weekFull Article
With the 2022 World Cup in Qatar only two years away, and a resolution of the three-year-old Gulf rift nowhere in sight, government..
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain to take part in this year's tournament in Qatar, raising hopes of thaw in Gulf dispute.