“The agreement that I have made with Pfizer will enable us to vaccinate all citizens of Israel over the age of 16 by the end of MarchFull Article
Could Pfizer save Israel and Netanyahu at the same time?
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Conflating Judaism And Zionism: Bad For The Jews – OpEd
Eurasia Review
The following essay represents years worth of contemplation on the profound tension between Judaism as I know it and what Israel..
Interview With Saudi Expert David Rundell
Eurasia Review
Saudi Arabia Sends Joe Biden Mixed Messages – Analysis
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
Abbas Prioritizes American Ties Over Palestinian Unity – OpEd
Eurasia Review
No one seemed as excited about the election of Joe Biden as the next president of the US as Palestinian Authority (PA) President..
Biden And Iran: Promises And Pitfalls – OpEd
Eurasia Review