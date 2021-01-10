Mainland China reported 69 cases on Jan. 9, compared with 33 reported a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.Full Article
New coronavirus cases in China double, mainly in Hebei province
China: Cities In Lockdown As Police Warn People Not To Spread ‘Rumors’
Eurasia Review
The ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on Tuesday placed a city of five million people in lockdown amid a resurgence of COVID-19..