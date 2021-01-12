Kuwait- Over 49,000 coronaviurs infections in the Netherlands in a week

Kuwait- Over 49,000 coronaviurs infections in the Netherlands in a week

MENAFN.com

Published

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- The Netherlands reported 49,398 new Coronavirus infections in the week from 6 to 12 ...

Full Article