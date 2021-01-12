Kuwait- US records over 204,000 new coronavirus cases, 1,731 deaths
Published
(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (KUNA) - The US recorded 204,652 new coronavirus cases and 1,731 deaths in the past 24 hours...Full Article
Published
(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (KUNA) - The US recorded 204,652 new coronavirus cases and 1,731 deaths in the past 24 hours...Full Article
For the latest updates from state and county officials visit ktnv.com/Covid19Tracker.
The vaccinations are rolling out across the state, but COVID cases are still surging in Mississippi.