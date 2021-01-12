Kuwait- US records over 204,000 new coronavirus cases, 1,731 deaths

Kuwait- US records over 204,000 new coronavirus cases, 1,731 deaths

MENAFN.com

Published

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (KUNA) - The US recorded 204,652 new coronavirus cases and 1,731 deaths in the past 24 hours...

Full Article