His detention by the Presnensky District Court comes a day before Navalny's planned return to Russia since being poisoned.Full Article
Ally of poisoned Kremlin critic Navalny jailed in Moscow for extremism
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Navalny's wife tells supporters not to be afraid
Reuters - Politics
The wife of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny called on supporters not be afraid, minutes after Yulia Navalnaya saw her husband..
You might like
More coverage
Kremlin critic Navalny detained as he returns to Russia
Al Jazeera STUDIO
Opposition figure arrested at passport control after flying home to Russia from Germany five months after being poisoned with..
-
Raab calls for immediate release of Navalny after arrest on Russian soil
Belfast Telegraph
-
European, US officials slam Russia over Alexei Navalny arrest
Deutsche Welle