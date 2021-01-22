Qatar- Breakaway European Super League 'would not be recognised': FIFA
FIFA has gone on the offensive amid ongoing speculation about a European Super League, insisting that any breakaway by leading clubs would not be recognised by football's world governing body.
FIFA has said players who feature in any breakaway European Super League would be banned from playing in FIFA competitions.
FIFA insist it would not recognise any breakaway European Super League plans and even ban players who choose to take part in the..