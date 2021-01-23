The presence of so many Chinese combat aircraft on this mission - Taiwan said it was made up of eight nuclear-capable H-6K bombers and four J-16 fighter jets - is unusual.Full Article
Taiwan reports large incursion by Chinese air force
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Taking Flight: China, Japan, And South Korea Get Aircraft Carriers – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By Felix K. Chang*
Many naval theorists have heralded the end of the aircraft-carrier era.[1] They argue that the..
-
Global Textile Machinery Industry
GlobeNewswire
-
Growing Sino-American Military Rivalry – Interview
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
China Holds Military Invasion Drill Amid Tensions With Taiwan
Eurasia Review
By John Xie
China staged a large-scale island invasion military exercise during Taiwan’s National Day as President..
USA’s Aggressive China Containment Strategy – OpEd
Eurasia Review
The Failure Of US Strategy In Venezuela – OpEd
Eurasia Review