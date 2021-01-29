Delhi blast: Small bomb detonates near Israeli embassy in Indian capital
No-one was injured but one Israeli official says the blast will be treated as a terrorist incident.Full Article
What is being deemed a "low-intensity" blast occurred close to the Israeli Embassy in India's capital New Delhi on January 29.
A small blast went off close to the Israeli embassy in the Indian capital of New Delhi on Friday afternoon, damaging the windows..