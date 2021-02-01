Lawyers David Schoen and Bruce Castor will head the defense effort in Trump's Senate impeachment trial set to begin on Feb. 9Full Article
Trump names lawyers to lead his impeachment defense team
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Trump Names Former Montgomery County DA Bruce Castor to Impeachment Defense Team
CBS 3 Philly
Castor joins an Alabama attorney on the defense team.
You might like
More coverage
Donald Trump Parts Ways With 5 Impeachment Lawyers
Newsy
Watch VideoFormer President Donald Trump has parted ways with five of his lead impeachment lawyers ahead of the trial scheduled to..