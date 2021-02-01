Diamond, who was Jewish, grew up in California and got his first official acting credits for small roles in the TV movie "Yogi's Great Escape" and an episode of "It's a Living" in 1987.Full Article
Dustin 'Screech' Diamond, 'Saved by the Bell' Jewish actor, dies at 44
'Saved by the Bell' Star Dustin Diamond Hospitalized
Wochit
Actor and stand-up comedian Dustin Diamond has been hospitalized with cancer.
Diamond is best known for playing the role of..