Trump rejects call to testify at his impeachment trial
Jerusalem Post0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Trump Lawyer Rejects Dem Request He Testify at Impeachment Trial: ‘Publicity Stunt’
Mediaite
President Donald Trump will reportedly not be testifying on his own behalf at next week's Senate impeachment trial.
-
Pelosi rejects Trump impeachment acquittal, says Senate will reveal 'cowards or courage'
FOXNews.com
-
Senate rejects GOP motion to declare Trump impeachment trial unconstitutional
Upworthy
-
Senate Rejects GOP Motion To Declare Trump Impeachment Trial Unconstitutional
CBS 2
-
US Senate rejects Republican motion to dismiss Trump impeachment trial
Belfast Telegraph
You might like
More coverage
Senate Rejects GOP Motion to Dismiss Trump Impeachment Trial
The Senate has rejected a Republican attempt to dismiss Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial, a vote that allows the..
Newsmax