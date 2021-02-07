Biden will not lift sanctions to bring Tehran back to talks
Published
Iran’s supreme leader reiterates country will not return to full compliance with nuclear accord until US lifts all sanctionsFull Article
Published
Iran’s supreme leader reiterates country will not return to full compliance with nuclear accord until US lifts all sanctionsFull Article
Joe Biden says he will not lift sanctions to kick-start talks over Tehran's nuclear programme.
By Ruba Obaid
Iran will be weeks away from building a nuclear bomb if it stays on its current path, US Secretary of..