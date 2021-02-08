Secretary of State Antony Blinken and a senior US diplomat in Geneva will announce on Monday that Washington will return to the UN Human Rights Council as an observer.Full Article
US to rejoin UN Human Rights Council, reversing Trump's withdrawal
Jerusalem Post0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Businessinsider.co.za | Biden will rejoin UN Human Rights Council after Trump called it 'hypocritical' for scrutiny of Israel
News24
Former US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, said rejoining the council would give nations a "free pass" to violate human rights.
-
US to Rejoin UN Human Rights Council
VOA News
-
Biden will rejoin UN Human Rights Council after Trump called it 'hypocritical and self-serving' for its scrutiny of Israel
Business Insider
-
Biden administration moves to rejoin UN Human Rights Council
IndiaTimes
-
Biden Administration Moves to Rejoin U.N. Human Rights Council
Upworthy
You might like
More coverage
Separating The Wheat From The Chaff: Saudi Moderation Put To The Test – Analysis
Eurasia Review
Saudi Arabia’s combustible mix of religion, nationalism, and tradition as well as contradictions in the kingdom’s projection of..
-
The U.S. Moves to Rejoin the U.N. Human Rights Council in Another Reversal of Trump’s Policies
TIME
-
In another reversal of Trump-era, US to rejoin UN rights council
Brisbane Times
-
Biden set to rejoin UN Human Rights Council, which Trump left over 'anti-Israel bias'
Haaretz
-
US moves to rejoin UN rights council, reversing Trump anew
Upworthy